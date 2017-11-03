Badly run SOEs are heading for ruin

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has painted a worrying picture of the finances of the SABC and the SA Post Office, saying both state-owned entities are at risk of collapse.

Makwetu said he was worried about the fate of many SOEs.

"For more than a quarter of them, there was significant doubt on whether they could continue their operations in future. These included the SABC, the Post Office and the Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of SA," the latest report showed.

"We are concerned about the losses incurred and other concerning financial indicators at the Armaments Corporation of SA, the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation and the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of SA group." Of this list, the SABC and the Post Office have grabbed the most headlines recently.

The SABC came under intense scrutiny during the controversial tenure of former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. The Post Office has gained renewed attention as it bids to take over the distribution of social grants to millions of poor South Africans.