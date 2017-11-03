Politics

Corruption Watch slams SARS‚ spy agency threat against Jacques Pauw

03 November 2017 - 17:10 By Timeslive
SARS office. File Photo.
SARS office. File Photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Cornel van Heerden

Corruption Watch has condemned threats and actions by the State Security Agency (SSA) and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) against investigative journalist Jacques Pauw and NB Publishers over his book The President’s Keeper.

Describing the SSA and SARS as “highly compromised and captured state institutions”‚ the non-profit organisation condemned their bid to clamp down on freedom of speech.

It also slammed the SSA and SARS intent on protecting the president.

“The attempts by the SSA and SARS‚ and their threats to go to court to prevent further distribution‚ printing or publishing of the book‚ suggest that both parties are prepared to go to great lengths to ensure that the president [Jacob Zuma] continues to act with impunity and is not held accountable‚” said Corruption Watch said in a statement on Friday.

It added that it “fully supports the critical role played by investigative journalists in exposing and combatting corruption” and Pauw and NP Publishers should “stand firm”‚ because the majority South Africans labouring “under the yoke of corruption” supported them.

READ MORE

IN FULL: 'President’s Keepers' compromises the security of the State‚ says spy agency

The State Security Agency (SSA) has told the publisher of The President’s Keepers to cease and desist from printing more copies of Jacques Pauw’s ...
Politics
1 hour ago

'The President's Keepers': SARS to consider laying charges over exposé

The SA Revenue Service is threatening criminal charges against author Jacques Pauw and the Sunday Times after sensational allegations about President ...
Politics
11 hours ago

SARS plans to take legal action against Pauw‚ Sunday Times

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) says it views the publication of confidential taxpayer information in Jacques Pauw’s book and the Sunday ...
Business
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Corruption Watch slams SARS‚ spy agency threat against Jacques Pauw Politics
  2. IN FULL: 'President’s Keepers' compromises the security of the State‚ says spy ... Politics
  3. Another Trillian CEO testifies in state capture probe Politics
  4. Spy agency bid to block explosive book 'The President's Keepers' Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X