Dlamini-Zuma smokes them in KZN

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is tearing away in the race for the ANC leadership - at least as far as KwaZulu-Natal is concerned.

Close to 250 branches in the province have nominated her for the top post, compared to 69 for arch-rival Cyril Ramaphosa and just two for dark horse Zweli Mkhize.

However, it might still be too early for her to count her chickens, with 600 branches yet to sit for branch general meetings to nominate their preferred candidate.

The ANC revealed the figures during an informal media breakfast in Durban.

The eThekwini region, the biggest ANC region in the country and one of its most influential, leads in branches that have nominated Dlamini-Zuma.

Fifty-seven of 110 branches so far punt the former AU Commission chairman.

"You can see the situation is unlikely to change," said KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL chairman Kwazi Mshengu.