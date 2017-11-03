I wasn't fired from SAA‚ Myeni says
The outgoing South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni said she was not fired from the state-owned airline but her term came to an end.
This comes after reports last week‚ suggesting that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had fired Myeni amid the airline's poor financial performance‚ which has triggered a state bailout.
In an interview with news channel ANN7‚ Myeni said her term‚ which was extended by a year in November last year‚ had expired.
"I do not believe I could have been fired‚ but I believe that when the term comes to an end‚ it comes to an end. It depends on which side somebody else looks at it‚" said Myeni.
"If it gives someone comfort to say I've been fired‚ it is okay. And if it gives someone comfort to know the truth‚ the truth is‚ my term came to an end."
Reports at the time suggested that Myeni had been ousted by President Jacob Zuma on the recommendation of Gigaba‚ along with Tryphosa Mmakeaya‚ Mzimkhulu Malunga‚ Siphile Buthelezi‚ Nazmeera Moola‚ and Gugu Sipamla.
"I've come to the end of my term at the SAA. Indeed‚ the news said I was fired. I've finished my term. I've been the chairperson of the board for the past four years. I joined SAA in 2009 as a member of the board at the time and then I was asked to act as a chairperson at the time and then‚ in 2013 June‚ I was confirmed the chairperson of the board of SAA.
"Last year‚ the former minister of finance extended my term by one year‚ which today is the 1st of November‚ it has come to an end."
Myeni has been replaced by Johannes Bhekumuzi Magwaza as the chairperson while Geoff Rothschild‚ Ahmed Bassa‚ Tinyiko Mhlari and Martin Kingston were appointed on the new board as non-executive directors.
