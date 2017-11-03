The outgoing South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni said she was not fired from the state-owned airline but her term came to an end.

This comes after reports last week‚ suggesting that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had fired Myeni amid the airline's poor financial performance‚ which has triggered a state bailout.

In an interview with news channel ANN7‚ Myeni said her term‚ which was extended by a year in November last year‚ had expired.

"I do not believe I could have been fired‚ but I believe that when the term comes to an end‚ it comes to an end. It depends on which side somebody else looks at it‚" said Myeni.

"If it gives someone comfort to say I've been fired‚ it is okay. And if it gives someone comfort to know the truth‚ the truth is‚ my term came to an end."