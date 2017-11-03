The State Security Agency (SSA) has told the publisher of The President’s Keepers to cease and desist from printing more copies of Jacques Pauw’s explosive new book‚ and wants certain parts of the book recalled.

This is according to a press release issued by NB Publishers‚ which received a letter from the SSA threatening legal action and possible criminal action for the “violation of relevant statutes”.

The SSA is also threatening “criminal charges against you and any other individual concerned in relation to those parts of the book which are in violation of the relevant statutes”‚ adding that the book was “replete with inaccuracies”.

The letter states it will hold the author‚ editor and publisher responsible for any repeat publication of what the SSA called “fake information”.