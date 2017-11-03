IN FULL: 'President’s Keepers' compromises the security of the State‚ says spy agency
The State Security Agency (SSA) has told the publisher of The President’s Keepers to cease and desist from printing more copies of Jacques Pauw’s explosive new book‚ and wants certain parts of the book recalled.
This is according to a press release issued by NB Publishers‚ which received a letter from the SSA threatening legal action and possible criminal action for the “violation of relevant statutes”.
The SSA is also threatening “criminal charges against you and any other individual concerned in relation to those parts of the book which are in violation of the relevant statutes”‚ adding that the book was “replete with inaccuracies”.
The letter states it will hold the author‚ editor and publisher responsible for any repeat publication of what the SSA called “fake information”.
Kgoroeadira Mudau Inc‚ acting on behalf of the SSA‚ said in the letter that the book contains “parts that are in contravention of the Intelligence Service Act”.
“While our client notes the inaccuracies contained in the book‚ it is more concerned with those parts which are of a criminal nature and constitute a violation of the relevant intelligence statutes and thus compromise the security of the State.”
The book alleges that current SSA director general Arthur Fraser was complicit in looting hundreds of millions of rands from the Principle Agent Network slush fund and that he was potentially guilty of treason for setting up a computer server at his home into which the PAN reports were fed.
Fraser refused to comment on the allegations in the book when contacted by TimesLive earlier this week.
The letter demands the book must not be made available to the public or publishers and must be withdrawn from retailers. It states that allegedly inaccurate sections as well as parts revealing SSA agents‚ operational methods and classified documents must be withdrawn.
Finally‚ Pauw and the publisher must‚ within five days‚ provide written confirmation “indicating compliance”.
Rapulane Kgoroeadira‚ the lawyer dealing with the matter on behalf of the SSA‚ said on Friday he was not authorised to speak to the media.
The publisher said it stood by Pauw’s book.
Read the full letter here:
