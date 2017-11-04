Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has come under fire for a tweet in which she discourages the purchase of Jacques Pauw’s new book‚ The President’s Keepers.

On Friday afternoon‚ attorney Vuyani Ngalwana SC tweeted: “Yho! I wasn’t going to read the Pauw book. But now I’m interested. At least I have a discerning disposition and can tell rubbish from fact.”

His tweet came just hours after it emerged the State Security Agency had sent Pauw and the publisher of the explosive book a cease and desist letter‚ accusing them of “compromising state security” and demanding the book be recalled and certain parts withdrawn within five days.

The South African Revenue Service also announced it was considering taking legal action for what it called violations of the Tax Administration Act in Pauw revealing details of President Jacob Zuma’s tax affairs.

Mkhwebane replied: “And fall into the trap of increasing sales for certain individuals don’t think it’s a wise move SC‚ boleka from oyithengile (borrow from a purchaser).”