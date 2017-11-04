Politics

Resist attempts by state to silence media and civil society‚ activist group urges

04 November 2017 - 16:28 By Timeslive

Activist group Johannesburg Against Injustice (JAI) has called on all democrats in South Africa to use all legal means at their disposal to resist any attempt by the state to silence the media and civil society.

JAI said on Saturday it was not surprised that state agencies had issued a cease and desist letter to investigative journalist Jacques Pauw and his publishers following publication of his book The President’s Keepers and that SARS had threatened legal action.

Despite overwhelming and consistent allegations of wrongdoing made against the President‚ some members of his cabinet‚ senior government and SOE employees and private sector players including the Guptas‚ there had been no credible and decisive action to investigate and hold these individuals accountable‚ the organisation said.

The courts‚ civil society and the media had served as a bulwark against the total capture of our country.

“Therefore‚ we are not surprised that elements within the state now seek to silence the media and civil society‚” JAI said.

It added: “We call on all democrats to use all legal means at their disposal to resist any attempt by the state to silence the media and civil society. This represents a step backwards into a state of repression and dictatorship. We also call on booksellers not to be intimidated by threats – booksellers are within their rights to refuse to withdraw the book.”

It said that it would continue to work with the Future South Africa coalition to oppose those who sought to reverse the hard fought gains of democracy.

READ MORE

I was thinking about the poor children – Mkhwebane on tweet over Pauw’s book

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has come under fire for a tweet in which she discourages the purchase of Jacques Pauw’s new book‚ The President’s ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Steer clear of ‘pirated and hacked’ copy of book‚ publishers of The President’s Keepers urge

The publisher of The President’s Keepers has appealed to South Africans not to take advantage of a “pirated and hacked” PDF copy of the book doing ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Moyane could disclose Zuma’s tax details – but don’t hold your breath

SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane is sitting with the loaded gun that could see President Jacob Zuma removed from office or absolved of wrongdoing over ...
Ideas
22 hours ago

Corruption Watch slams SARS‚ spy agency threat against Jacques Pauw

Corruption Watch has condemned threats and actions by the State Security Agency (SSA) and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) against ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Resist attempts by state to silence media and civil society‚ activist group ... Politics
  2. I was thinking about the poor children – Mkhwebane on tweet over Pauw’s book Politics
  3. ANC accused of Islamophobia during heated KZN legislature debate Politics
  4. Steer clear of ‘pirated and hacked’ copy of book‚ publishers of The President’s ... Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X