“We assure the public the book is not banned and we are printing more to meet the overwhelming demand and working to get them to the shops as soon as possible.”

“We are also fighting the attempt to have this book withdrawn.”

The statement continues‚ saying that the piracy was hurting the author who has put “everything on the line” to bring the truth to light.

“It also hurts the publishing industry‚ and is illegal. The author and NB Publishers have taken huge risks to bring this important investigative work out into the open. So please read it‚ but also do the right thing‚ and please pay for it.”

One of the retailers who stock the book‚ Exclusive Books‚ took to Twitter on Friday to dispel rumours the book was being taken off the shelves‚ adding it stood by the author and the publisher.

The book is still available for purchase through online retailers.