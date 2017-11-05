Hawks probe Zuma’s new spy minister over ‘kickback’

Newly appointed State Security Minister Bongani Bongo’s past as a senior government official in Mpumalanga has come back to haunt him.

It has emerged this week that Bongo, who was appointed to his new job by President Jacob Zuma in a cabinet reshuffle just three weeks ago, is being investigated by the Hawks over allegations of fraud and corruption while he served as the head of legal services in the department of human settlements of Mpumalanga back in 2012.