A regional ANC secretary in the Western Cape has found himself in hot water amid allegations that he is campaigning for Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to be the next president of the party.

Boland secretary Jonton Snyman was on Friday issued with a letter of suspension by provincial secretary Faize Jacobs.

In the letter‚ Jacobs does not detail why Snyman was suspended‚ except to say he had failed to respond to an earlier letter.

“In terms of this letter‚ you may not represent the ANC in any meeting or on any platform. You may not call‚ attend or officiate any branch meeting‚” reads the letter.