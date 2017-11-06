Politics

Gordhan guns for Myeni after 'looting' allegations

06 November 2017 - 08:18 By Kgothatso Madisa
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni.
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan will be consulting his lawyers about allegations made by the outgoing South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni.

The standoff stems from comments Myeni made in an interview with news channel ANN7 last week. During the interview‚ Myeni was asked to list the companies that have been looting SAA. She mentioned Bidvest‚ a company in which Gordhan is known to have shares. Myeni then challenged journalists to find out whether a minister has interests in the company.

"I can give you the names of the companies‚ it is the job of anyone who wants to write - journalists who are not lazy to do proper research - to say‚ who is Bidvest and who is part of Bidvest? Is there a minister somewhere? Is there anyone who is linked to Bidvest?" said Myeni.

Gordhan‚ who did not want to comment extensively on Myeni's allegations‚ said: "I will take the matter to my lawyers to look at."

I wasn't fired from SAA‚ Myeni says

The outgoing South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni said she was not fired from the state-owned airline but her term came to an end.
Politics
3 days ago

Bidvest was not immediately available to comment.

Asked about her relationship with Gordhan during his tenure as minister of finance‚ Myeni described it as "a tough one".

"The treatment I got was like that of a young girl from a community somewhere who knew nothing about what I was doing‚ yet I had facts. I would sit down with him and share with him about the performance of the airline and what the views were in terms of what could actually take the company from where it was to a better place‚ in fact‚ back to its glory‚" Myeni said.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa picks Naledi Pandor as deputy in ANC presidential race Politics
  2. Tshwane mayor offers reward after suspected cable theft kills kids Politics
  3. Gordhan guns for Myeni after 'looting' allegations Politics
  4. Zuma book sales spike as court day looms Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gunman massacres at least 26 people in Texas church
Mpumalanga man builds his own pedal car from scrap
X