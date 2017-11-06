Carrim said taking the public into confidence in relation to the alleged irregularities is important in view of the waning public confidence in SARS‚ decreasing tax compliance amongst taxpayers and a decline in tax morality‚ which SARS has also referred to.

“With the projected shortfall of R50.8 billion in revenue for this financial year‚ we need to bolster public confidence in SARS more than ever before.

“The statement issued by SARS that Mr Makwakwa is not guilty of the charges levelled against him is terse and offers no justification for this decision‚” said Mr Carrim.

Confidentiality of internal disciplinary matters does not wash with the MPs. The statement said that if there are aspects of the report that cannot be released for legal reasons‚ "this can be negotiated between lawyers from SARS and Parliament‚ and if there is agreement on this‚ those aspects can be considered in a closed meeting or deleted from the report to be considered".

Carrim said that should SARS decide not to make the report available to the committee‚ "it will have to provide a legal justification‚ which will be referred to Parliament’s Legal Advisors to advise on".