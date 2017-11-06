The South African Revenue Service (SARS) will have to provide a legal justification why it cannot provide Parliament's standing committee on finance with a copy of the report on the disciplinary action into its second-in-charge‚ Jonas Makwakwa.

A Financial Intelligence Centre report last year flagged the transactions‚ and found that Makwakwa and Elskie “may have been involved in or facilitating corrupt activities”.

The report indicated that credits into his accounts increased by 152% yearly from 2010‚ and identified 75 unusual and suspicious cash deposits into his account between March 2010 and January 2016. Hogan Lovells was tasked by SARS to investigate the matter. The law firm recommended that the pair face a disciplinary hearing‚ which subsequently cleared them of all charges.

The chair of the disciplinary committee‚ Advocate Terry Motau‚ was also appointed by Hogan Lovells.