Zuma book sales spike as court day looms

As the author and publisher of an explosive book revealing South Africa's "shadow mafia state" prepare for a showdown with government agencies, The President's Keepers has become a global hit.

Within hours of the State Security Agency demanding the book be recalled because it "compromised state security", sales spiked and a hacked PDF copy was shared widely online.

Investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw said in a post on Facebook on Sunday: "This is my take: if you have a PDF copy and can afford to buy a book, please do it. Erase the PDF and buy the book or Kindle version. If you cannot find the book now, read the PDF . you have my blessing.

"This is not about money. It is about your support that is going to enable us to legally lock horns with SARS, the agency and whoever else drags us to court," he said.

The agency has threatened to take the author and publisher to court on Tuesday if the book is not recalled and certain parts of it sanitised.