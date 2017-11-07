Sentencing of former Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana has been postponed for a day to allow his defence team time to study probation and correctional services reports.

Manana‚ 33‚ clad in a tailored brown Gucci suit‚ white shirt‚ and brown Gucci shoes‚ briefly appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where he faces three counts of assault to cause grievous bodily harm.

Speaking before magistrate Ramsamy Reddy‚ Manana's attorney‚ Michael Bill‚ asked the court to postpone the matter to Wednesday as he needed more time to study both reports which he only received on Tuesday (today).

"Your worship‚ we received the copies of the correctional (services) supervisor's report only this morning around 10am and we received the probation officer's report yesterday around 3pm. So in fairness‚ the defence has not had a proper opportunity to consider the two reports and would like to spend the afternoon considering the reports for the purpose of dealing with it competently‚" said Bill.