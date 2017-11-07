This is an extract from the book‚ A Simple Man – Kasrils and the Zuma Enigma‚ written by ANC veteran and former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils.

Kasrils will be unpacking his tell-all book‚ published by Jacana‚ on Tuesday evening in Johannesburg.

Below is an extract‚ Chapter 13‚ titled: Call from Fezeka.

Johannesburg‚ 4 November 2005

‘Uncle Ronnie‚ Jacob Zuma has raped me‚’ was the call received on my mobile phone. The woman added‚ ‘This is Fezeka.’ My body geared to the shock as though someone was pointing a gun at me: blood ran cold‚ neck hairs prickled‚ throat turned dry‚ mind stuttered.

While the young woman simply used the name ‘Jacob Zuma’ – ‘Jacob Zuma has raped me’ – she maintained the formal ‘Uncle Ronnie’ in addressing me. But the respectful title ‘uncle’ did not grace Jacob Zuma’s name‚ then nor ever again. This spoke volumes from a cultural point of view. Without that title‚ Zuma’s name‚ in the mouth of a younger woman‚ sounded strange‚ shocking‚ almost naked‚ stripped of his clothing‚ his dignity. Although the voice was steady and strong‚ almost flat and unemotional‚ the unadorned terminology pointed to someone who had thrown respectful convention to the winds and was extremely angry and deadly serious.

‘Uncle Ronnie‚ Jacob Zuma has raped me’ reverberated in my brain. Was this for real? Was I being set up? Was my phone tapped? Sinister spooks listening in‚ waiting to catch me out about who knew what? My humanity overcame feelings of fright and flight‚ and concern for the young woman overrode my fears.