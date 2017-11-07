'We won't withdraw anything,' says 'The President's Keeper' publisher

See you in court!

That was the message to the State Security Agency on Monday from the publishers and author of The President's Keeper, which makes damning allegations about President Jacob Zuma and key state agencies.

The agency is demanding the best-selling book by investigative journalist Jacques Pauw be withdrawn from publication. It has threatened criminal prosecution and to go to court to have the book taken out of circulation.

Also on Monday, family members of SSA director-general Arthur Fraser demanded the book be retracted, charging it had "unjustly" accused them of "criminal activity".

NB Publishers' lawyer Willem de Klerk told the agency in a letter that either the contents of the book were false or they contravened the Intelligence Service Act, but they could not be both as the SSA claimed.