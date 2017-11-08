“Nothing has been communicated to us [about Pandor’s committee]‚” said provincial ANC secretary Super Zuma at the press briefing on Wednesday.

Pressed for his reaction to the apparent information snub‚ Zuma said: “I speak to the national office all the time. I am the secretary [in KZN] and they communicate all the issues to me. Even yesterday‚ I spoke to the national office‚” he said.

He brushed aside further questions from the media.

National ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa and ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe were not immediately available for clarity on the issue.

Meanwhile‚ Zuma confirmed that his office has received 30 formal disputes following the branch general meetings‚ and that six of those have been referred to him by head office.

He poured cold water on the so-called ANC rebels’ assertions that there are “more than 80 disputes that have been launched‚ and counting”.