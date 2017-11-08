Former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils has labelled President Jacob Zuma a dangerous disgrace who has betrayed the country and its people‚ and who will stop at nothing to eliminate criticism.

Discussing his latest book‚ "A Simple Man: Kasrils and the Zuma Enigma"‚ Kasrils took on Zuma in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

The book was unveiled at the headquarters of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

The launch coincided with a row over another book that is highly critical of Zuma.

Kasrils said the title of his book referred to how Zuma likes to portray himself to the workers: a simple man who has their interests at heart.

"He is far from that. He is sly‚ tricky‚ cunning‚ deceitful and manipulative. Any opposition or criticism to his looting of the state‚ he eliminates‚ no matter the opposition‚" Kasrils said.