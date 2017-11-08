New revelations of web leading to Guptas

The Guptas were planning to set up a billion-dollar medical facility in Dubai with shareholders who were awarded lucrative tenders to provide provincial health departments with mobile clinics in Free State and North West.

New revelations from the leaked Gupta e-mails have provided further evidence of the Guptas seeking ways to send funds earned from state contracts in South Africa to Dubai.

A joint investigation by Business Day and The Times has established a company named Cureva, which was later renamed Mediosa, was awarded a three-year contract in October 2015 by the Free State health department.

The pilot project for the supply and running of two mobile clinics had a potential value of R50-million a year while the Gupta family and their associates planned for a national rollout worth an estimated R1-billion a year.

The Gupta leaks show cost calculation spreadsheets were sent to Tony Gupta months before the tender was awarded and before Cureva was established by their business associate Sunil Sachdeva, co-founder of Indian medical facility company Medanta.