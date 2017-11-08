R500m wasted: DA demands answers from Gauteng health dept

The DA's Shadow Health MEC in Gauteng is to quizz the provincial health department on why it spent R500 million on a data storage facility.

"I am astonished by Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa's admission that her department spent R500 million on an unneeded data-storage facility‚" DA MPL Jack Bloom said in a statement.

"She reportedly said that the department procured V-Block‚ a massive data-storage facility‚ even though the department could have used the storage facility at the e-governance department."

TimesLIVE reported on Ramokgopa's remarks‚ made last week as she visited the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus.