R500m wasted: DA demands answers from Gauteng health dept
The DA's Shadow Health MEC in Gauteng is to quizz the provincial health department on why it spent R500 million on a data storage facility.
"I am astonished by Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa's admission that her department spent R500 million on an unneeded data-storage facility‚" DA MPL Jack Bloom said in a statement.
"She reportedly said that the department procured V-Block‚ a massive data-storage facility‚ even though the department could have used the storage facility at the e-governance department."
TimesLIVE reported on Ramokgopa's remarks‚ made last week as she visited the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus.
Bloom said he would demand answers about the wasted taxpayers' money.
"There needs to be accountability for this incredible waste of money ... R500 million could have built 12 clinics or hired a thousand nurses for a year‚ or used for many other badly needed purposes‚ including purchase of new machinery and repair of dilapidated hospitals‚" he said.
"We need to know who authorized it and who benefited from it‚ and what accountability there will be‚ including disciplinary action and possible criminal charges."
Ramokgopa's remarks followed recent reports of the province's hospitals being crippled by staff shortages and crumbling infrastructure.
Ramokgopa's revelations were also startling in the context of the Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ which saw patients with mental illnesses being transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities to NGOs to cut costs. More than 100 patients died.
TimesLIVE reported last month about deteriorating conditions at the Tambo Memorial Hospital‚ which services a large community of more than 3 million people.
