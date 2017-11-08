SARS is in a sorry state‚ say parliament committees

Parliament's two finance committees have raised concerns over the performance of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) at the same time that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has established a commission of inquiry to investigate it.

These concerns are highlighted in the reports of the two committees on the revised fiscal framework tabled by Gigaba in parliament last month. The reports were compiled following public hearings on the medium-term budget policy statement.

"While the committee agrees that the primary reason for the revenue shortfall (of R50bn) is the slow economic growth‚ it feels that SARS also needs to be more effectively capacitated and more efficient in its work‚" the separate reports of the standing committee on finance and the select committee on finance said.

"It also needs to far more effectively tackle illicit financial flows including through working with other state agencies.

"It also needs to more actively address waning public confidence in SARS‚ decreasing tax compliance amongst taxpayers and a decline in tax morality. Revenue shortfalls have become a risk to the fiscal outlook and the committee recommends that SARS and National Treasury report more pointedly and in greater depth on progress in revenue collection in their quarterly briefings to the committee."