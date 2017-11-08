Tax probe 'aims to take heat off credit downgrade'

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's surprise announcement of an inquiry into South Africa's tax administration has financial experts querying his motive.

In a statement, issued on behalf of Gigaba yesterday, the national Treasury said the minister had approached President Jacob Zuma to urgently establish an inquiry into the tax administration and governance of SARS.

The Treasury stated the inquiry would help assess what factors were responsible for the SARS's revenue undercollection, and what needed to be done to improve the situation.

Keith Engel, SA Institute of Tax Professionals CEO, said the minister's announcement was bizarre.