Politics

Tax probe 'aims to take heat off credit downgrade'

08 November 2017 - 06:45 By Graeme Hosken
Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
Image: Martin Rhodes

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's surprise announcement of an inquiry into South Africa's tax administration has financial experts querying his motive.

In a statement, issued on behalf of Gigaba yesterday, the national Treasury said the minister had approached President Jacob Zuma to urgently establish an inquiry into the tax administration and governance of SARS.

The Treasury stated the inquiry would help assess what factors were responsible for the SARS's revenue undercollection, and what needed to be done to improve the situation.

Keith Engel, SA Institute of Tax Professionals CEO, said the minister's announcement was bizarre.

Judge to investigate tax agency‚ Gigaba announces

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has approached President Jacob Zuma to urgently establish an enquiry into the tax administration and governance of the ...
Politics
23 hours ago

"When Trevor Manuel was finance minister it would have been Pravin Gordhan, as SARS head, who would have approached the minister and announced to him that there needs to be an inquiry and not the other way around," Engel said.

He said another reason for the inquiry could be the looming credit rating agency review.

"The government is clearly hoping that an inquiry into SARS would show the agencies that it is taking active steps to close the budget gaps.

"This would work in normal circumstances, but not when it comes to ratings agencies.

"At this point ratings agencies don't want to see inquiries; they want to see action such as curbing expenditure," he said.

Most read

  1. R500m wasted: DA demands answers from Gauteng health dept Politics
  2. Social grants IMC breaks impasse between Sassa‚ Post Office Politics
  3. SARS is in a sorry state‚ say parliament committees Politics
  4. Gigaba met World Bank to discuss funding for nuclear plan Business
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
‘Keep blazing, stay amazing': Lobby groups march for the legalisation of ...
X