President Jacob Zuma has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of unlawful or improper conduct relating to registration and licensing of motor vehicles as well as car ownership‚ issuing of driving licenses‚ learner’s licenses or professional permits.

Conversion of foreign driving licenses and military driving licenses to driving licenses‚ and issuing of roadworthy certificates or issuing of operator fitness cards‚ are also to be probed.

The investigation will span the affairs of the national Department of Transport‚ provincial Departments of Transport‚ local authorities and entities that perform functions in terms of the National Road Traffic Act.

The proclamation also authorises an investigation into allegations of entering of‚ changing‚ tampering with‚ or manipulation of data or information on the electronic National Traffic Information System.