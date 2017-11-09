Debate on DA spat shot down

Yet another attempt by the ANC to discuss the public spat between Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and mayco member JP Smith has been shot down by the council.

In a safety and security portfolio committee meeting yesterday, the party tried to revive their bid to get answers on the matter, which also involves security upgrades at De Lille's home and the disbanding of the city's special investigative unit, which fell under Smith.

But committee chairman Mzwakhe Nqavashe stated the issue could only be discussed at a full council meeting.

ANC councillor Khaya Yozi said Nqavashe had made a ruling in a previous meeting that a presentation by the party about the two matters could be debated during yesterday's meeting.

Therefore Yozi wanted to know why the matter had been omitted from the agenda.

"I believe all the councillors here are in agreement that the committee needed to be taken into confidence about this public debate that was happening between Smith and the executive mayor," said Yozi.