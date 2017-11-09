There’s been no shortage of drama in parliament this week as an inquiry into state capture allegations at Eskom picks up steam.

TimesLIVE has compiled snippets of some of the shocking revelations‚ made by former officials.

This week the inquiry showed the intensity of Gupta influence on Eskom and a meeting held at short notice at night to push through big deals.

-Eskom’s head of legal compliance Suzanne Daniels revealed details of a meeting at which Ajay Gupta‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ deputy minister Ben Martins‚ Salim Esa and an unknown Chinese woman had been present. They were discussing the court proceedings involving former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

Daniels alleges that Gupta had suggested he could see to it that proceedings against Molefe were delayed.