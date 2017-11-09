Gupta 'hand' in Molefe case

A suspended Eskom executive has alleged in parliament that the Guptas, with the help of a deputy minister and President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma, conspired to delay court proceedings against former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe until after the ANC elective conference.

The bombshell was dropped by Suzanne Daniels, the suspended head of legal compliance at Eskom, who was testifying before a parliamentary committee probing the alleged capture of the power utility.

Daniels told the public enterprises committee that Ajay Gupta and Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martins told a meeting about moves to talk to "someone" in the office of Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba to delay the case against Molefe.

The meeting took place on July 29 when Daniels, who was suspended last month, was invited for coffee by Gupta associate Salim Essa. Daniels met Essa at Melrose Arch before walking to a nearby townhouse where Ajay Gupta, Martins, Duduzane and an unknown Chinese woman were sitting in the lounge.