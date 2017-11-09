Lack of consultation seen as snub, says ANC KZN branch

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is on a collision course with its mother body again.

This became apparent on Wednesday at a media briefing during which the KZN ANC complained it had not been consulted over a weekend decision by the powerful national working committee to install a resolution and dispute committee, led by Cyril Ramaphosa-backed Naledi Pandor, in the province.

ANC national executive committee member Pandor, who is also science and technology minister, is the convenor of the dispute resolution committee in the province.

"Nothing has been communicated to us [about Pandor's committee]," said provincial ANC secretary Super Zuma.

Pressed for his reaction to the apparent information snub, Zuma said: "I speak to the national office all the time. I am the secretary [in KZN] and they communicate all the issues to me. Even yesterday, I spoke to the national office," he said.