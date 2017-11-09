Former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu‚ who was behind the Life Esidimeni saga‚ still owes the Gauteng government for the security upgrades on her private large Bedfordview home.

DA provincial spokesman on health Jack Bloom has discovered she used taxpayers’ money on her security upgrades and in total has spent R356‚558 since 2009.

Between 2009 and 2014 she spent R104‚000. In 2014 under Premier David Makhura‚ she claimed more than R252‚558 for security upgrades‚ but was only allowed to spend R200‚000 in terms of legislation.

She is required by Makhura to pay back the R52‚558 difference. Bloom states‚ according to his information provided in a written answer in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature‚ she has not paid back the money.

Bloom says he will monitor that she does so.