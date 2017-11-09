Scepticism greets new grants payment plan

Members of parliament remain doubtful about the government's commitment to resolving the social grants crisis, despite assurances by a high-powered delegation that the Post Office would take over the payment of grants from Cash Paymaster Services.

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe told MPs on Wednesday that the deadlock between the Post Office and SA Social Security Agency had been resolved and that both would be paying the social grants through a "hybrid model" from April.

Radebe briefed a joint meeting of the standing committee on public accounts and the portfolio committee on social development in his capacity as chairman of the inter-ministerial committee.

Committee members appeared before the two committees at the insistence of MPs last week after Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, Sassa and the Post Office clashed before lawmakers over who should take over from CPS following a Constitutional Court order that nullified its contract earlier this year.