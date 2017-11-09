Secretary to parliament Mgidlana facing suspension

Beleaguered secretary to parliament Gengezi Mgidlana has been given seven days to explain why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

This follows a preliminary investigation into serious allegations of maladministration and abuse of power against him.

The preliminary probe was conducted by parliament's audit committee at the request of National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chair Thandi Modise following a complaint by public sector union Nehawu in May.

The allegations investigated by the audit committee included Mgidlana's ex-gratia bonus payment of R71,000 after being in his position for just two months, improper allocation of a study bursary, abuse of parliament's travel policies and irregular procurement of services. These ranged from ordering staff to chauffeur him in blue-light cars, travelling with his wife and staying at top hotels with parliament picking up the tab.