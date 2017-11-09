Politics

Secretary to parliament Mgidlana facing suspension

09 November 2017 - 06:47 By By THABO MOKONE and Thabo Mokone
Beleaguered secretary to parliament Gengezi Mgidlana has been given seven days to explain why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

This follows a preliminary investigation into serious allegations of maladministration and abuse of power against him.

The preliminary probe was conducted by parliament's audit committee at the request of National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chair Thandi Modise following a complaint by public sector union Nehawu in May.

The allegations investigated by the audit committee included Mgidlana's ex-gratia bonus payment of R71,000 after being in his position for just two months, improper allocation of a study bursary, abuse of parliament's travel policies and irregular procurement of services. These ranged from ordering staff to chauffeur him in blue-light cars, travelling with his wife and staying at top hotels with parliament picking up the tab.

Mbete and Modise said the audit committee found the allegations against Mgidlana were serious and he should face a disciplinary hearing.

He has been on special leave since June and is now likely to be on suspension should he fail to convince Mbete and Modise otherwise.

"The committee has concluded its investigation and has handed its report to the presiding officers for their consideration. After applying their minds to the report, the presiding officers have decided the recommendations and allegations made are serious and warrant that parliament institutes a disciplinary process against Mr Mgidlana.

"Mr Mgidlana has been given seven days within which to make representations ... regarding why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension, pending the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings."

