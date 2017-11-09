State Security Agency tries to block Jacques Pauw's book again

The State Security Agency (SSA) sent out a second cease-and-desist letter to get The President's Keepers removed from the shelves on Tuesday.

Journalist and author of the book Jacques Pauw said on Wednesday night the SSA had sent their second cease-and-desist letter to the editor Russell Martin.

"I don't know who these people are that are advising the minister of state security and the director general of state security‚" Pauw said.

"Obviously what the State Security Agency lawyers did was they opened the book and they looked at the credits and there they saw editor and they thought‚ 'My god‚ now we have him.' They were obviously thinking in terms of newspapers."

The SSA in their first letter to the publisher last week said the book contravened the Intelligence Service Act and wanted parts of the book recalled. They gave the publishers five days to respond and threatened to bring an urgent court application. The latest letter gave Martin another two days to respond.