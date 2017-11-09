Zuma 'a sly, tricky man': Kasrils

Former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils has labelled President Jacob Zuma a "sly, tricky, cunning, deceitful" man who would stop at nothing to eliminate criticism.

Kasrils was discussing his latest book, A Simple Man: Kasrils and the Zuma Enigma, at the headquarters of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

The launch coincided with a row over another book highly critical of Zuma, The President's Keepers, by investigative journalist Jacques Pauw.

Kasrils said the title of his book referred to how Zuma liked to portray himself to the workers - a simple man who had their interests at heart.

"He is far from that. He is sly, tricky, cunning, deceitful and manipulative. Any opposition or criticism to his looting of the state, he eliminates, no matter the opposition," Kasrils said.