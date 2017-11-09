Politics

Zuma literally not in opposition's good books

09 November 2017 - 19:14 By Bianca Capazorio
President Zuma hits back at book carriers in his response saying opposition parties were not constructive and focused only on one person.
Image: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma was quite literally brought to book as members of the opposition in the National Council of Provinces used the occasion of his annual address to wave copies of recent investigative books about him.

His address was under the theme of deepening unity for inclusive growth‚ however it reflected little unity along political fronts.

Among the books waved around or mentioned in the house were Jacques Pauw's The President's Keepers and Redi Thlabi's book Khwezi - both highly critical of Zuma.

But Zuma hit back at the book carriers in his response saying opposition parties were not constructive and focused only on one person.

"They now have this new tendency of carrying books which are speculation‚ rumours and allegations which they believe are tested facts.

"They have no honesty‚" he said of opposition parties adding: "They can't even tell you about their history - that you were one of the oppressors."

He said parties couldn't engage with the country's problems "but they come with a book - jirre".

"All the lies and speculation and imaginations of people have become the politics of today. Jirre‚ no offence but it’s just people who sit down and compose things. Unfortunately we have a problem."

The ANC's Simphiwe Mthimunye said the books were written by "agents of oppression" while the DA's Jacques Julius accused the ANC of being "allergic to books".

