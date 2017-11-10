'Gupta tea or coffee party a lie'

Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martins has accused an Eskom official of being a "liar" and "clueless ignoramus" after she said he had attended a meeting with Ajay Gupta and Duduzane Zuma earlier this year.

But Suzanne Daniels told EWN on Thursday that she stood by her version of the story.

Martins could not say where he had been on July 29, the day that suspended Eskom company secretary Daniels testified she had met Gupta and Duduzane at a Melrose Arch townhouse, where they allegedly conspired to delay former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's court case.

But Martins admitted meeting the Gupta brothers on at least three occasions.

At a press conference called to address Daniels' testimony before the public enterprises committee's inquiry into state capture, Martins said he had met Daniels on three or four occasions in work settings.

He said he had never attended a "phantom tea or coffee party", as alleged by Daniels, and would consider taking legal action against her.