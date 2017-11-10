JZ will reveal varsity fees plan 'soon'
President Jacob Zuma is still consulting government entities on how to respond to the recommendations of the Heher Commission on the funding of free tertiary education.
Delivering his annual address to the National Council of Provinces, Zuma said he would soon announce his decision on the recommendations of the commission that probed the feasibility of free tertiary education.
The Heher Commission handed its report to Zuma in August, but he has not revealed its contents to the public yet.
A leaked version apparently stated that the country is currently in no position to afford the provision of free tertiary education.
The Times reported that Zuma was expected to announce a free tertiary education plan that was apparently crafted by his future son-in-law, Morris Masutha, that will cost the country R40-billion in the 2018 academic year.
But Zuma did not make any major pronouncements, only stating that he was still in consultation with an interministerial committee and the presidential fiscal committee to decide how to respond to the report.
Zuma said he was also aware of public anxiety on the subject.
He said he was confident the bachelor pass rate would increase for this year's matrics.
"As the matric pupils pass, the challenge becomes funding for further education.
"The interministerial committee responsible for higher education funding, chaired by the minister in the Presidency, working with the presidential fiscal committee, are assisting me in processing the report of the Heher Commission. I will be making an announcement soon on the report,'' said Zuma.
