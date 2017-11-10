JZ will reveal varsity fees plan 'soon'

President Jacob Zuma is still consulting government entities on how to respond to the recommendations of the Heher Commission on the funding of free tertiary education.

Delivering his annual address to the National Council of Provinces, Zuma said he would soon announce his decision on the recommendations of the commission that probed the feasibility of free tertiary education.

The Heher Commission handed its report to Zuma in August, but he has not revealed its contents to the public yet.

A leaked version apparently stated that the country is currently in no position to afford the provision of free tertiary education.

The Times reported that Zuma was expected to announce a free tertiary education plan that was apparently crafted by his future son-in-law, Morris Masutha, that will cost the country R40-billion in the 2018 academic year.