The ANC leadership that ascended to power at the Polokwane conference had ridden roughshod on the party’s constitution‚ giving rise to the current malaise besetting the country‚ particularly its law enforcement agencies.

They had used their positions within the governing party as a step ladder to plum government jobs in order to serve their masters‚ instead of delivering to the electorate.

This had carried over in 2012 to the Mangaung conference‚ at which a pliable national executive committee (NEC) emerged and did what it was told. The election of that Mangaung NEC had spawned illegitimate provincial executive committees‚ which in turn resulted in the destruction of ANC branches.

The Mangaung NEC had come about as a result of a manipulated process‚ but if the stakes were high in 2012‚ they were even higher for the December 2017 national elective conference.