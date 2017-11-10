One of Pauw’s sources was spooked by prospect of being sniffed out

One of journalist Jacques Pauw’s key sources for his explosive book was so spooked by the prospect of being sniffed out that he considered confessing to sharing secret information with the author of “The President’s Keepers”.

Speaking at the much-anticipated launch of the book in Pretoria on Thursday evening‚ the author said he had to go see the “panicky” man to calm him down and assure him that that he had nothing to worry about.

“Just before publication I decided to cut all communication with my sources…we were communicating through telegram where you can send encrypted messages‚” he said.