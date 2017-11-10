Politics

Parliamentary committee condemns attacks on emergency medical personnel

10 November 2017 - 10:30 By Timeslive
Social development select committee chairman Cathy Dlamini listens to Addington Hospital doctor Noxolo Mbadi.
Social development select committee chairman Cathy Dlamini listens to Addington Hospital doctor Noxolo Mbadi.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Parliament’s Select Committee on Social Services has condemned the growing number of attacks on emergency medical service (EMS) personnel while they are on duty.

The committee noted in a statement that criminals target EMS personnel while they are delivering lifesaving services to the people.

“It is deeply saddening that as a result of these awful attacks‚ an eight-year-old boy died following an attack on an ambulance transporting him to hospital‚” said Cathy Dlamini‚ the committee’s chairperson.

She said the committee was of the view that the more than 30 attacks on EMS personnel in the Western Cape this year so far were unacceptable and called for a comprehensive strategy on how to deal with these attacks.

“The full might of the law must be applied to the thugs that continue to terrorise communities and EMS personnel‚” Dlamini said.

She added that the community must also play a pivotal role in the fight against criminality‚ as the police could not win the fight without the assistance of the community.

The committee applauded EMS personnel for continuing to offer their services despite the challenges they face.

READ MORE

Eskom’s bombshells in parliament

There’s been no shortage of drama in parliament this week as an inquiry into state capture allegations at Eskom picks up steam. TimesLIVE has ...
Politics
1 day ago

Secretary to parliament Mgidlana facing suspension

Beleaguered secretary to parliament Gengezi Mgidlana has been given seven days to explain why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.
Politics
1 day ago

Secretary to Parliament faces possible precautionary suspension

Beleaguered Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana has been given seven days to explain why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Radical economic transformation policy stems from ANC - says Zuma Politics
  2. Parliamentary committee condemns attacks on emergency medical personnel Politics
  3. Don’t agonise - organise against corruption and state capture: academic Politics
  4. One of Pauw’s sources was spooked by prospect of being sniffed out Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
X