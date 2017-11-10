Politics

Pay back the cash for security upgrades, Qedani

10 November 2017 - 06:59 By Katharine Child
TIGHT SECURITY Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu owns a home at No 6 Talisman Avenue, Bedfordview. There are several houses at No 6 and this is one of them
Image: Alon Skuy

Former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, who was central to the Life Esidimeni saga that saw more than 118 mental health patients die, still owes the Gauteng government money for security upgrades on her large, private Bedfordview home.

DA provincial spokesman on health, Jack Bloom, found that R356,558 in taxpayers' money had been spent on the upgrades since 2009. Between 2009 and 2014 Mahlangu spent R104,000, said Bloom.

In 2014, under Premier David Makhura, Mahlangu claimed more than R252,558 for security upgrades, but was only allowed to spend R200,000 in terms of legislation.

She is required by Makhura to pay back the R52,558 difference.

Bloom said according to information provided in a written answer in the Gauteng provincial legislature, Mahlangu had not paid back the money.

Bloom said he would monitor that the money was paid.

The answer sent to Bloom said: "All the MECs and former MECs whose security upgrades exceeded the R200,000 limit - Qedani Mahlangu, Molebatsi Bopape and Nandi Mayathula-Khoza - have been notified in writing by the premier about how much they have to pay back within a specified time frame."

Bloom said: "She (Mahlangu) is currently ducking her obligation to appear before the Esidimeni arbitration hearings and I hope she does not try to avoid paying the money she owes to the provincial government."

Mahlangu is in London and has been suspended from the Global Banking School, according to a letter by the vice-chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire, Bill Rammell.

Mahlangu's lawyer Angelo Christophorou told The Times she was not "evading her responsibilities and has at all material times tendered to attend the arbitration".

