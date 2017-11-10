Politics

SA plagued by the disease of greed: Gordhan

10 November 2017 - 06:48 By Farren Collins
Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

South Africans need to fight institutionalised corruption, greed and state capture through mobilised activism that leads to action in the streets - if we want change.

That was the advice from ANC MP and former minister of finance Pravin Gordhan. He told delegates at the ethics and energy conference at Stellenbosch University on Thursdaythe country had an economic system that "incentivised" corruption and "rewarded" greed.

"With the kind of economic system that dominates, the social standards by which people are judged actually incentivises corruption. Because greed is a key driver of economic behaviour,'' said Gordhan. "One of the biggest diseases we need to sort out is the disease of greed. That is what breaks institutions and turns individuals."

Gordhan was at the event to accept the Order of the Baobab from the Business Ethics Network of Africa. The award is given annually to a prominent individual for "going to extraordinary lengths" to promote organisational ethics in the Africa.

Plans to establish national health insurance delayed until further input received

The Treasury has delayed plans to set up a National Health Insurance (NHI) fund‚ saying it wants advice from the Davis tax committee on the ...
News
15 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Inside the Guptas’ billion-dollar Dubai hospital Politics
  2. Don’t agonise - organise against corruption and state capture: academic Politics
  3. One of Pauw’s sources was spooked by prospect of being sniffed out Politics
  4. What if Cyril wins? 4 scenarios of how ANC leadership race could play out Business
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X