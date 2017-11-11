I’ve got more dirt on SSA and Zuma, says Pauw

Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw says he has been given new information about alleged payments to President Jacob Zuma and corruption at the State Security Agency.

Pauw said his revelations about SSA corruption in the best-selling book The President’s Keepers appeared to be “just the tip of the iceberg”.

In the book, Pauw alleged that Zuma had received a R1-million-a-month “salary” from Royal Security, owned by Durban businessman Roy Moodley, up to four months into his presidency. He said there were now indications of possible further payments to Zuma.

Zuma has denied receiving payments outside his presidential salary.

The SSA has attempted to stop distribution of the book and wants Pauw charged with contravention of the Intelligence Services Act.