New kickback allegations against state security boss Bongani Bongo

A portion of a R37-million payment used to fund a government land deal in Mpumalanga was allegedly used to build a house for State Security Minister Bongani Bongo.

The deal was funded by Mpumalanga’s human settlements department in 2011, when Bongo was the department’s head of legal services. The conveyancers in the deal paid R1.5-million into the account of company belonging to Bongo’s wife, which was allegedly used to build the home in Nelspruit.

This follows reports in the Sunday Times last week that the same conveyancers had paid R300,000 towards a new BMW X5 for Bongo.