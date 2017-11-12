Politics

DA submits PAIA application for access to Fees Commission report

12 November 2017 - 13:27 By Timeslive
DA spokeswoman on higher education, Professor Belinda Bozzoli. File photo
Image: Supplied

The Democratic Alliance has submitted an application to the Presidency in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to access the report of the Fees Commission.

The DA’s Belinda Bozzoli said this followed the party’s numerous appeals to the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education‚ the new minister of higher education and training and the president himself to release the report.

The application was submitted on Friday.

“It is urgent and imperative that the public see this report immediately. There are now multiple disturbing rumours in circulation which indicate that the President may have ‘gone rogue’ and ‘done a Trump’‚” said Bozzoli.

She said there were rumours in the media that Zuma had has set his sights on a path of ignoring the multimillion rand report's cautious and considered findings.

“It has been over two months since the President received the report on 31 August and it is inconceivable that he should hold on to it this long. 1.7m University and TVET students‚ and their parents‚ are in considerable distress‚ uncertain about financing the start of the 2018 academic year which is just two months away.

“Universities say they will not be able to function without a fee increase and are keen to hear if the Government has a solution to their dilemma. As it stands they are unable to announce fee increases without some indication from Government as to possible support for them to do so‚ as has been the case for the past 2 years‚” Bozzoli said.

She said it was vital that the public had access to it.

