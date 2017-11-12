South African Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande on Sunday called for malfeasance in the state to be rooted out‚ saying state capture and corruption both in the public and private sectors must be decisively dealt with.

Nzimande‚ who was recently axed from President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet‚ was speaking at the main rally of the Red October Campaign 2017-2018 at Clermont‚ Durban‚ in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said South Africa was faced with three deep seated challenges to resolve.

“Firstly‚ we must eliminate the persisting legacy of colonial rule‚ apartheid oppression‚ capitalist exploitation and its imperialist domination. We must solve the resultant problems of inequality‚ unemployment‚ poverty and social insecurity.