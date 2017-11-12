It is unjustifiable to expect partners of the ANC Alliance to rally behind wrongdoing and the failure to hold those committing wrongdoing accountable‚ South African Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande said on Sunday.

Addressing the main rally of the SACP’s Red October Campaign 2017-2018 in Clermont‚ Durban‚ in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Nzimande said it was also unfair to expect alliance partners to support the decisions they were not consulted on‚ and more so factional‚ divisive and wrong decisions.

He said the best way to honour honour the democratic legacy of the late ANC president OR Tambo and his revolutionary contribution to the struggle‚ was to reconfigure the alliance.

“The manner in which the Alliance functions will‚ going forward‚ not be able to hold together the unity of its components and historical support base‚” he warned.