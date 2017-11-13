There are no discussions underway to remove ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe‚ the party said in a statement on Monday.

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said reports – citing nameless sources who claim that the special national executive committee meeting currently underway was discussing removing Mantashe from his post – were incorrect.

Kodwa took the extraordinary step of issuing a statement before the meeting concluded to quash the rumours. This came as President Jacob Zuma's backers took issue with the national working committee report delivered to the meeting on Saturday.

The NEC meeting was continuing on Monday‚ with a focus on whether or not the outcome of the ANC’s Eastern Cape conference would be set aside.