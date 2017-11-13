The African National Congress in Johannesburg believes it has enough ammunition in its arsenal to convince other political parties that Mayor Herman Mashaba has failed the people of the city.

The Democratic Alliance’s Mashaba‚ a relative novice in politics‚ will find out in two weeks if he can cling to power‚ as his predecessor the ANC wants to intensify its motion of no confidence in him‚ 14 months after he took the reins from former mayor Parks Tau.

"We are hoping to get support from the African Independent Congress‚ which is a partner in council of the ANC. We also have the Patriotic Alliance [as] a partner with the ANC in council‚ and they have agreed to support us‚" said ANC regional spokesperson Jolidee Matongo.

"We are speaking to a number of DA councillors – because... [those DA councillors] don’t think Mashaba has the requisite expertise to lead them in governing the city‚" Matongo told TimesLIVE.