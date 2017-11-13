Politics

Heher commission report to be released shortly

13 November 2017 - 12:20 By Bianca Capazorio
President Jacob Zuma established the commission in January 2016‚ chaired by Justice Jonathan Arthur Heher following widespread student protests across the country for free higher education.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

The presidency said it will release the long-awaited Heher commission report into the possibility of free tertiary education at noon on Monday.

The report was finalised several months ago but its release has been delayed by the presidency.

The Commission Report will be released to the public via the presidency website and media platforms‚ the presidency said.

