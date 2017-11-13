Opposition lambasts government for delaying release fees report release

The opposition has lambasted the government for its delay in releasing the Fees Commission's report into the feasibility of fee-free higher education.

President Jacob Zuma said he will make an announcement on the report - that was finally released on Monday - once the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Higher Education Funding has processed the report and concluded their work.

The report recommended that students "accept the common sense and inevitability of paying for what they receive‚ if and when they can afford to do so would be politic and responsible and very much in favour of future generations".

The report also recommended that students at TVET (technical and vocational education and training) colleges receive free education while university students get government-backed Income Contingent Loans (ICL) loans that students start repaying at a specific income level. ICL loans will be made through commercial banks and purchased or backed by the government.